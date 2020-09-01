Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 390.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,930 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 302,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,744,000 after buying an additional 13,595 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $2,676,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 11,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,790. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

