Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Takes $2.17 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,265 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,382,000 after buying an additional 57,675 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 85.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,005,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,054,000 after purchasing an additional 463,774 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 74.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,749,000 after purchasing an additional 332,748 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 47,332.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 501,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 500,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 477,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $423.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.92.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.30, for a total transaction of $409,157.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,918,398.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total transaction of $368,781.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,014 shares in the company, valued at $29,278,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,132 shares of company stock worth $16,664,765. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TYL traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $344.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,700. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.00 and a 12-month high of $382.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

