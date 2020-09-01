Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Takes Position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 81.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Black Knight by 35.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Knight stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.03. 9,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.96. Black Knight Inc has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $84.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKI. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.30.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

