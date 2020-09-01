Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 194 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.5% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $79,769,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Alphabet by 115.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,126,000 after buying an additional 623,604 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 500,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $24.18 on Tuesday, reaching $1,653.71. The company had a trading volume of 48,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,540. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,534.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1,388.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,115.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,652.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

