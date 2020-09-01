Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,377 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.2% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,754 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 24.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $804,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. DZ Bank cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total value of $6,248,279.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,774 shares in the company, valued at $40,449,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total value of $833,510.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,078,868.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,411 shares of company stock valued at $42,400,055. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe stock traded up $12.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $526.08. The stock had a trading volume of 133,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,653. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.15. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $533.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.72 billion, a PE ratio of 68.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

