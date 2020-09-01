Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,643,000 after buying an additional 10,849,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 336.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464,551 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 123.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,732,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,882,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,484,311,000 after purchasing an additional 658,471 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $65.80. The stock had a trading volume of 513,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,188,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

