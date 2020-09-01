Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $2.10 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,221 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 383.7% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,160 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $205,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,815.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,204 shares of company stock valued at $11,836,329. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Argus lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.15.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $4.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.03. The company had a trading volume of 48,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.38. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $165.23 and a one year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

