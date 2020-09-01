Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $3.89 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 210.2% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 155,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,300,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in S&P Global by 161.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,098,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,454,000 after buying an additional 678,929 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP grew its holdings in S&P Global by 417.0% during the second quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 12,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.7% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 6.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $330,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $494,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.42. 18,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,458. The company’s 50-day moving average is $353.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.82. The company has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $369.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.62.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

