Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $4.08 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 27.7% during the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 7,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 115.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 181,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,366,000 after buying an additional 97,336 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 57,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 14,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Danaher by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 65,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.73.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total transaction of $1,516,902.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,763.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total value of $5,371,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,062.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 413,611 shares of company stock valued at $80,505,799. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.55. 78,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $145.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $209.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

