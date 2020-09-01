Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 3,474 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 23.8% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 77,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in Prologis by 26.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,602,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,808,000 after purchasing an additional 332,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Prologis by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043,958 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 16.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,296,000 after purchasing an additional 86,971 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 12.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.27. The company had a trading volume of 59,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,826. The firm has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $106.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.17.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

