Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 890 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,717 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 464,454 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,792,000 after purchasing an additional 18,031 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 603,816 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $67,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,361 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 111.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 447,708 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,686,000 after acquiring an additional 235,563 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,025,872 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $114,394,000 after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $10,382,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.26. 414,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,529,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.19. The firm has a market cap of $244.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.