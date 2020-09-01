Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Raises Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 9.1% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 15.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $1,061,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total value of $2,035,264.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,414 shares of company stock valued at $19,832,146 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $338.18. The company had a trading volume of 88,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,910. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $387.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $360.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

