Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,255 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 0.2% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 113,526 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% in the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 133,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,564,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 118.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 226,134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after buying an additional 122,779 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 6,624 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 27,184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP stock traded up $2.97 on Tuesday, hitting $195.41. 81,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $196.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.76. The firm has a market cap of $132.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,915,490. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.