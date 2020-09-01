Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Raises Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paypal by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Paypal by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at $85,011,854.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $21,474,745. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paypal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Paypal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.63.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.58. 367,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,652,572. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $207.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $239.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.