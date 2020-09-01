Meme (MEME) Trading 77% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Meme token can currently be purchased for approximately $143.33 or 0.01193765 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Meme has traded 77% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and $337,528.00 worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00748951 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00012540 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006506 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00033391 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000856 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Meme is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

