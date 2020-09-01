Menlo One (ONE) Achieves Market Cap of $660,081.41

Menlo One (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. Menlo One has a market capitalization of $660,081.41 and approximately $38.00 worth of Menlo One was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Menlo One token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and IDEX. During the last seven days, Menlo One has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Menlo One alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00134411 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $202.66 or 0.01704396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00212870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000828 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00178778 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00174869 BTC.

About Menlo One

Menlo One’s genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Menlo One’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,404,658 tokens. The official website for Menlo One is www.menlo.one. The Reddit community for Menlo One is /r/menloone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Menlo One’s official Twitter account is @menloone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Menlo One’s official message board is medium.com/menlo-one.

Buying and Selling Menlo One

Menlo One can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Menlo One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Menlo One should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Menlo One using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Menlo One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Menlo One and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.