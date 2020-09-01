Mercadolibre (MELI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ: MELI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/29/2020 – Mercadolibre was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/13/2020 – Mercadolibre was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/11/2020 – Mercadolibre was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $1,300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $630.00.

8/11/2020 – Mercadolibre had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,210.00 to $1,340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Mercadolibre had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,255.00 to $1,484.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Mercadolibre had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $1,040.00 to $1,400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Mercadolibre had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $980.00 to $1,260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Mercadolibre had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $1,125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $750.00.

8/7/2020 – Mercadolibre was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $1,287.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MercadoLibre is benefiting from strengthening online-to-offline offerings. Further, robust mobile-point-of-sale business and growing adoption of MercadoPago are contributing to the total payment volume growth. Also, rapid adoption of Mobile Wallet remains a tailwind. Growing merchant and consumer credit business on the back of robust Mercado Credito is a positive. Further, MercadoLibre’s robust free shipping program is aiding shipments growth via MercadoEnvios. The company remains optimistic about its FinTech and logistics businesses. The stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, rising expenses related to warehousing, free shipping subsidies and mPOS discounts are impacting margins. Further, mounting marketing spending remains a major negative. Also, rising competition in e-commerce market is a risk.”

8/5/2020 – Mercadolibre was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/30/2020 – Mercadolibre had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $770.00 to $1,255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Mercadolibre was upgraded by analysts at Bradesco Corretora from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $1,250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $985.00.

7/16/2020 – Mercadolibre was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

MELI stock traded up $40.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,209.26. 671,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,092. Mercadolibre Inc has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $1,270.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,115.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $818.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total value of $135,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 11.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the second quarter worth $385,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the second quarter worth $717,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the second quarter worth $10,619,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the second quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

