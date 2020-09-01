Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Mercantile Ports & Logistics Ltd (LON:MPL) were down 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Approximately 6,250,002 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,598% from the average daily volume of 231,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.83, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.46.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Company Profile (LON:MPL)

Mercantile Ports and Logistics Limited, formerly SKIL Ports & Logistics Limited, is a holding company. The Company develops, owns and operates port and logistics facilities. It is engaged in developing a port and logistics facility at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra. It intends to develop and operate shallow draft ports or deep draft ports at other locations along the Indian coastline.

