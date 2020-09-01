Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Up 5.2%

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) shares shot up 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.01 and last traded at $23.95. 487,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,161,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTOR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Meritor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Meritor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Meritor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Get Meritor alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Meritor had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Meritor Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritor news, Director William R. Newlin sold 58,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,494,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $6,407,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 746,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,133,640.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,538,594. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritor (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.