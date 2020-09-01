Meta (MTA) Trading Up 80.5% This Week

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Meta has a market cap of $32.43 million and $42.47 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta token can currently be bought for about $9.48 or 0.00079584 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Meta has traded 80.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00134912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.77 or 0.01660572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00194214 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00175696 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00203751 BTC.

About Meta

Meta’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,422,051 tokens. Meta’s official website is mstable.org. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable.

Meta Token Trading

Meta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.