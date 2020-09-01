Metal Price Down 1% This Week (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Metal has a total market cap of $24.01 million and $4.23 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00003058 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Metal has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00040733 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006176 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $714.87 or 0.05961840 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00042009 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00019671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004172 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

