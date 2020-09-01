MetaMorph Hits Market Capitalization of $981,222.80 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 140.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 533.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetaMorph has a market cap of $981,222.80 and $112,555.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00040811 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $717.69 or 0.05981107 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00019660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00037477 BTC.

About MetaMorph

METM is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 249,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,346,875 tokens. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro.

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Mercatox, LATOKEN, IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

