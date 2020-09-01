Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €9.84 ($11.57).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.90 ($10.47) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

ETR:B4B3 opened at €8.96 ($10.54) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.22. Metro has a 1 year low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a 1 year high of €13.70 ($16.12). The company has a market cap of $26.66 million and a P/E ratio of -99.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

