Mexico Equity and Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.01

Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc (NYSE:MXE)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and traded as high as $8.14. Mexico Equity and Income Fund shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 3,300 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mexico Equity and Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc (NYSE:MXE) by 87.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.05% of Mexico Equity and Income Fund worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Mexico Equity and Income Fund (NYSE:MXE)

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

