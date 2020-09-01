MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) is Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,257,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,134,168 shares during the quarter. MFS Intermediate Income Trust accounts for about 1.3% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 9.63% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $41,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIN. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth $59,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

MIN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.85. 3,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,601. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

