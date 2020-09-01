MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.80

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and traded as high as $5.92. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 130,900 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1,199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,821,977 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,737 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 942,640 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 906,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 44,528 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,708 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 37,509 shares during the period. 13.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MMT)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

