MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.64 Million

Analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will report $199.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $213.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.30 million. MGM Growth Properties posted sales of $226.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year sales of $804.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $792.60 million to $849.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $805.67 million, with estimates ranging from $788.60 million to $864.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.72 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.97.

MGP opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average is $26.39. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth $422,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth $824,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 13.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,571,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,388,000 after purchasing an additional 547,101 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 516.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 13.3% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

