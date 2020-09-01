MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.64 Million

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020 // No Comments

Analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will report $199.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $213.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.30 million. MGM Growth Properties posted sales of $226.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year sales of $804.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $792.60 million to $849.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $805.67 million, with estimates ranging from $788.60 million to $864.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.72 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.97.

MGP opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average is $26.39. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth $422,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth $824,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 13.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,571,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,388,000 after purchasing an additional 547,101 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 516.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 13.3% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply