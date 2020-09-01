Minds Machines Group (LON:MMX) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.10

Shares of Minds Machines Group Ltd (LON:MMX) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and traded as low as $6.00. Minds Machines Group shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 1,062,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Minds Machines Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.25.

Minds Machines Group Company Profile (LON:MMX)

Minds + Machines Group Limited and its subsidiaries own and operate a portfolio of generic top-level domain assets (gTLDs). The Company operates in the domain name industry and provides end-to-end domain services. Its segments include Registry ownership (Registry), including applicant of top level domain name from Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and wholesaler of domain names of those top level domain names; Registry service provider (RSP) and consulting services (segment B), which includes back end service provider for a registry, and Registrar (Registrar), which includes retailer of domain names.

