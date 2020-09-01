Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Trading Down 5.3%

Mineral & Financial Investments Ltd (LON:MAFL) shares traded down 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12). 181,994 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 70,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.18. The company has a market cap of $3.16 million and a P/E ratio of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 40.73 and a current ratio of 40.73.

Mineral & Financial Investments Company Profile (LON:MAFL)

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

