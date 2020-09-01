Minter Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $102,182.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $16.31 million and $102,182.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00135048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.05 or 0.01680446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00196772 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00028162 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000836 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00183896 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 2,786,475,856 coins and its circulating supply is 2,581,266,289 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network.

Minter Network Coin Trading

Minter Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

