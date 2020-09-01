MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $242,480.42 and $426.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00134489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.06 or 0.01701512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00212202 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00178004 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00173841 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

MintMe.com Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

