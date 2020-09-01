Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Shares Down 6%

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) fell 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.87. 1,290,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,430,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Miragen Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,393.50% and a negative return on equity of 164.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Miragen Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEN. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Miragen Therapeutics by 56.1% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

