MixMarvel (MIX) Market Cap Tops $7.70 Million

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. MixMarvel has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One MixMarvel token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global, Gate.io, BitMax and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MixMarvel

MixMarvel (MIX) is a token. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,986,068,094 tokens. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME. The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com.

Buying and Selling MixMarvel

MixMarvel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, BitMax, Bithumb Global, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MixMarvel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MixMarvel using one of the exchanges listed above.

