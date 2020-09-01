Mobiquity Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mobiquity Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the July 30th total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MOBQ traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 127,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Mobiquity Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Mobiquity Technologies alerts:

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc operates as a mobile advertising technology company primarily in the United States. It provides location-based data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and accurate and scaled solution for mobile data collection and analysis.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobiquity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobiquity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.