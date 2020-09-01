Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.83

Mobivity Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:MFON)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and traded as high as $0.98. Mobivity shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 16,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.27.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter.

About Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON)

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. Its platforms consist of software for phones, tablets, PCs, and point-of-sale systems, which enable resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers via mobile phones, mobile smartphone applications, and dynamically printed receipt content.

