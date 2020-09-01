Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $246.23

Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $246.23 and last traded at $244.00, with a volume of 27735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $233.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Mongodb from $170.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Mongodb from $130.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mongodb from $138.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Mongodb from $105.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Mongodb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.92.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.98%. The firm had revenue of $130.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $488,446.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $10,283,281.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $1,113,954.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,148.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,904 shares of company stock worth $21,301,854. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Mongodb by 42.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Mongodb by 6.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mongodb by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 708,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,679,000 after acquiring an additional 75,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mongodb by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,396,000 after acquiring an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mongodb by 1.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

