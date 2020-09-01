Mooncoin (MOON) Price Down 23.3% This Week

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 62.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and $76.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00528412 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000485 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,026,443,516 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

