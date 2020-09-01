Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,265,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 723,355 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Morgan Stanley worth $61,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,654,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,176,000 after acquiring an additional 330,866 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 392,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,954,000 after buying an additional 15,236 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,423,000. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 696,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,651,000 after buying an additional 165,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,220,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.32.

Shares of MS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,236,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

