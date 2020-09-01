Mosenergo Pao (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Trading Up 91.5%

Shares of Mosenergo Pao (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) were up 91.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mosenergo Pao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Mosenergo Pao (OTCMKTS:AOMOY)

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo engages in the generation of heat and electric power in the Moscow City and Moscow region. It operates in two segments, Electric Energy and Heat Energy. The company owns 15 power plants with an operational capacity of approximately 12,873 megawatts of electricity; and 42,760 gigacalories/hour of heat capacity.

