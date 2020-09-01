Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 49,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,754,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,732,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $322.29. The company had a trading volume of 84,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,501,486. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $322.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

