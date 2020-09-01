Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,528 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 53.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $869,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $869,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $495,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,034. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cerner stock traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $72.23. 38,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,667. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $80.90. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Cerner in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.48.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

