Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 193,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $897,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

PG stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.59. 109,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,818,168. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.48 and its 200-day moving average is $120.62. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $139.69. The company has a market cap of $344.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

