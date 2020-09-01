Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd (CVE:MTB) Director Sells C$14,300.00 in Stock

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd (CVE:MTB) Director Mark Thomas Brown sold 26,000 shares of Mountain Boy Minerals stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$14,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$165,000.

Mark Thomas Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mountain Boy Minerals alerts:

On Thursday, August 20th, Mark Thomas Brown sold 9,400 shares of Mountain Boy Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total transaction of C$6,204.00.

MTB stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.56. 19,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,590. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00. Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.26.

About Mountain Boy Minerals

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and base metal ores. It holds interests in various property and resource holdings, including the Silver Coin property, the Barbara and Surprise Creek properties, the Red Cliff property, and the Mountain Boy property located around the Stewart region in British Columbia's Golden Triangle.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Boy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Boy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.