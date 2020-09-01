Mountain High Acquisitions Corp (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Short Interest Update

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp (OTCMKTS:MYHI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the July 30th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 674,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MYHI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 320,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,195. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Mountain High Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

Mountain High Acquisitions Company Profile

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, sales and marketing of CBD related products and processes. The company was founded by Alan Smith on September 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

