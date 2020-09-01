MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.42 and last traded at $19.49. Approximately 51,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 99,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

Separately, DNB Markets raised MOWI ASA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.21 and a beta of 0.65.

About MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

