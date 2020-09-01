Ms&Ad Insurance Group Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ms&Ad Insurance Group Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:MSADY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the July 30th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MSADY traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.72. 78,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,697. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ms&Ad Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $17.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

About Ms&Ad Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products.

