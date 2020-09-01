Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Now Covered by Truist

Stock analysts at Truist assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $211.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $76,132.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,144.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $78,350.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,047 shares of company stock valued at $179,731. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,743,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,218,000 after buying an additional 707,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,743,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,218,000 after purchasing an additional 707,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,394,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,469,000 after purchasing an additional 372,647 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,054,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $535,273,000 after purchasing an additional 186,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,733,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081,837 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

