Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Myokardia were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MYOK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Myokardia during the second quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Myokardia during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Myokardia during the first quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Myokardia by 101.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 80,873 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Myokardia by 11.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.98, for a total value of $469,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,077.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 21,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $2,089,361.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

MYOK stock traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,812. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.83 and a 200 day moving average of $81.49. Myokardia Inc has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $126.30.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. Equities analysts anticipate that Myokardia Inc will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MYOK. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Myokardia from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Myokardia from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myokardia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.70.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

