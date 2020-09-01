Mysterium Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.20 Million (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. Mysterium has a total market cap of $4.20 million and $37,256.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mysterium token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001465 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00040622 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $719.81 or 0.05978846 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00037019 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00019414 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium (MYST) is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,898,288 tokens. The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network.

Buying and Selling Mysterium

Mysterium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.