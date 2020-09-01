Nam Tai Property Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nam Tai Property Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 164.8% from the July 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 169.5 days.

LCSHF remained flat at $$10.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01. Nam Tai Property has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $10.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Nam Tai Property from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. HSBC raised shares of Nam Tai Property from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nam Tai Property from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nam Tai Property in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nam Tai Property currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Nam Tai Property

